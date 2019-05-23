Zakir Musa trapped during encounter in South Kashmir

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Zakir Musa, the so-called chief of Al-Qaeda's Kashmir cell, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, was Thursday evening trapped during a cordon and search operation at Tral in South Kashmir, officials said.

They said that a locality in Tral of Pulwama district was cordoned by security forces this evening following a specific input. The forces were fired upon by terrorists trapped inside a house.

An encounter was underway and there were confirmed reports about the presence of Musa there, they said.

Additional forces were rushed to the encounter site to ensure that no one escaped from there, they said.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 20:46 IST

