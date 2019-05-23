BJP's Brijendra Singh defeats Dushyant Chautala in Hisar

-
BJP candidate Brijendra Singh won the Hisar parliamentary seat defeating his nearest rival and incumbent MP Dushyant Chautala of the JJP by a margin of 3,14,068 votes.
Congress candidate Bhavya Bishnoi, the grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, finished third.
Brijendra Singh, a political greenhorn, is the son of Union Minister Birender Singh. The bureaucrat-turned-politician had joined the BJP recently.
Chautala, the great grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, had floated the Jannayak Janata Party six months back after a vertical split in the INLD following a feud within the Chautala family.
