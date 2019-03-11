LS polls: Over 18 lakh eligible voters in Amravati seat

constituency will go to polls in the second phase on April 18, along with nine seats.

The constituency, which falls in Vidarbha region in east Maharashtra, has 18,12,448 eligible voters, comprising 9,35,090 men, 8,77,322 women and 36 transgenders, district and Returning Officer told reporters Monday.

Naval said a total of 11,205 new voters were registered in constituency through a special drive.

polls for all 48 seats in will be held in four phases between April 11 and April 29. Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

"The election notification will be issued on March 19. The last date for filing nominations is March 26, followed by scrutiny the next day. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 29," the said.

Amaravati constituency comprises six assembly constituencies--Badnera, Amravati, Teosa, Daryapur, Melghatand Achalpur.

Dhamangaon and Morshi assembly constituencies, which actually fall in district, are part of the neighbouring Wardha Lok Sabha seat, which will vote in the first phase on April 11.

Sitting of has been winning Amravati constituency since 2009.

He had defeated Navneet Kaur of the NCP in 2014 polls.

"The district has total 2,607 polling booths, out of which 1,926 are included in Amravati constituency and 681 in Wardha constituency," Naval said, adding that 88 associate polling booths are proposed.

A total of 3383 EVM control units, 5911 ballot units and 3657 VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) machines are available in the district for polls.

A total of 3369 polling squads will be required for the 2695 polling booths, he said, adding that 3369 polling officers and a staff of 13476 personnel will be needed to conduct the election exercise.

"A total of 19528 personnel are available in the district for polling work. Moreover, 15 nodal officers have been appointed for smooth conduct of polls," the said.

He said a toll free number will be made available soon for common people and candidates to lodge complaints regarding poll expenditure and violation of the poll code, if any.

The model code came into force Sunday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)