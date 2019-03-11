Tihar Jail inmates say they want speedy trial, another chance to reform

Jail inmates want and another opportunity to reform themselves, they have told this to visiting BJP members.

The BJP members visited the jail as part of 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat' campaign to seek suggestions for the party's election manifesto for Lok Sabha polls scheduled in on May 12.

BJP and former said she visited Jail No. 2 and 4 on March 1 and met convicts and undertrials.

Even though they do not have voting rights, they offered suggestions on various issues, Mehra said.

"Initially, I had gone thinking that they demand better living conditions in jails but they spoke about issues like getting a and speedy justice. Many of the first-time offenders accepted that they had committed a crime but after serving time in jails, they realised the value of relationships and wanted to get back to leading a normal life," she said.

Mehra said several first-time offenders said there should be a mechanism so that they can get accepted in the society.

She said she met 170 convicts and around 600 under-trials.

Some of them said Section 376 of the IPC (punishment for rape) was being misused.

"Some of the inmates came with facts and also spoke about the power game and money game and said it should be ended. They also said that in some cases, the sections of rape were being misused," Mehra said.

