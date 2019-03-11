India was granted permission to wear caps in memory of fallen soldiers: ICC

The Council (ICC) Monday said was granted permission to wear camouflage military caps in the third ODI against as a tribute to the country's armed forces, a gesture which has objected to.

In the third ODI in Ranchi on March 8, the Indian team sported military caps as a mark of respect to the CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack and donated its match fee to the

"The BCCI sought permission from to wear the caps as part of a fundraising drive and in memory of fallen soldiers who have died, which was granted," ICC's said in a statement.

The Board had sent a strongly-worded letter to the ICC, calling for action against for wearing the caps.

"They took permission from ICC for some other purpose and used it to do something else, which is not acceptable," PCB said on Sunday in

Last month, the BCCI had asked to "sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates" following the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The responsibility of the attack was taken by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)