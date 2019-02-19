Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of Rs 11,595-cr highway projects in UP

on Wednesday will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of Rs 11,595-crore highway projects in Uttar Pradesh, the government said Tuesday.

In addition, the will also lay the foundation stone of several projects under the Namami Gange programme, accompanied by Chief

" for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 527 km length of NH (national highway) works amounting to Rs 11,595 crore in Moradabad, and in Western tomorrow," the said in a statement.

It said the minister will inaugurate in the 146-km Aligarh- stretch on NH-93 built at Rs 950 crore, and will lay the foundation stone of the 100-km long six-lane Hapur Bypass- section of NH-24 to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,441 crore.

The statement said he will lay the foundation stone in for three projects -- the 88-km four-lane Meerut-Budhana-Shamli-UP/ section of NH-709A to be built at a cost of Rs 708 crore, the 54-km-long four-lane Meerut-Najeebabad section of NH-119 at Rs 2,120 crore, and construction of additional facilities on 78-km-long Meerut-Muzaffarnagar section of NH at Rs 207 crore.

Besides, the foundation stone will be laid for the Rs 3,367-crore Garhmukteshwar- stretch, it said.

"At Baghpat, Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for the construction of 44-km-long two-lane with paved shoulders Meerut-Baghpat-UP/ section of NH-334B to be built at a cost of Rs 371 crore," the statement said.

Gadkari will also initiate the development of sewage treatment projects (STPs) under the Namami Gange programme at these places.

In Moradabad, famous for its brass handicrafts industry, the sewerage system and a 58 million litres a day STP are under construction for zone-I of the town at an estimated cost of Rs 279.91 crore, it said.

For sewerage zone-II, STP project is proposed at Rs 118.69 crore, including 15 years of operation and maintenance cost.

In Meerut, the programme for pollution abatement of has been sanctioned with the total estimated cost of Rs 1,039.06 crore, the statement said.

It added that the river has been polluted significantly due to discharge of untreated/ or partially treated sewage disposed of through three drains.

"At Baghpat, which lies along River Yamuna, it is proposed for Interception & Diversion of four drains falling into by laying of intercepting trunk sewer of length 2.52 km and treating sewage at 14 MLD STP. The project to be implemented within 18 months, includes 15 years It is being taken up at a cost of Rs 77.36 crore," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)