DHFL appoints CA firm to examine allegations by Cobrapost

Mortgage firm DHFL Thursday appointed a firm to examine allegations made by that the NBFC through shell companies has siphoned out Rs 31,000 crore.

According to an expose by portal Cobrapost, DHFL allegedly diverted Rs 31,000 crore of loans raised from but the company had termed the report as mischievous with a mala fide intention.

The company at its meeting held on Thursday, January 31, 2019, has appointed an independent firm to verify the allegations made in the complaint and submit a report in a time bound manner, DHFL said in a regulatory filing.

DHFL (Dewan Housing Corporation Ltd) in a statement had said the company is publicly listed housing company and is regulated by and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, amongst other regulators.

