Yellow weather warning issued for snowfall, rain in HP

The meteorological department has issued a fresh yellow warning for snowfall, rain in on March 11, an said Sunday.

The Shimla Met centre predicted rain and snowfall in the state from February 11 to 15 but issued yellow warning only for February 11.

It stated that snowfall, rain is likely to occur in mid hills and thunderstorm accompanied with hail, gusty winds may take place in low hills, plains of the state on Monday.

The issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life."



Yellow is the least dangerous out of the warnings it indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days that could affect the public.

Meanwhile, the weather remained mainly dry over the state in the past 24 hours.

No appreciable change was observed in minimum temperature, whereas maximum temperatures increased by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during last 24 hours.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place with a low of minus 6 degrees celsius Sunday, the Met centre said.

The minimum temperature in other tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 1.4 degrees celsius.

Similarly the minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla was 0.8, 2.1, 5 and 5.5 degrees Celsius respectively, it added.

