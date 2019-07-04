Dilawari opens four-shot lead; eyes third win of the season

Ridhima Dilawari mixed three birdies with two bogeys in the last six holes to open up a handy four-shot lead, going into the final round of the ninth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, here Thursday.

Dilawari, who has already won twice this season, carded the first under par round of the week, playing in strong winds.

Ridhima is being chased by Neha Tripathi (77-72) and Afshan Fatima (74-75), while Khushi Khanijau (76-74) was lying fourth and Astha Madan (78-73) was one shot further behind.

Gaurika Bishnoi (75-77), who has not found her rhythm this week and Siddhi Kapoor (78-77) were sixth and seventh.

First round leader Amandeep Drall slipped dramatically with an 84 and was tied-eighth with Millie Saroha, while Smriti Mehra (81-76) and amateur Sneha Sharan (81-76) completed the Top-10.

Dilawari, who had an off day on Wednesday, started with a string of five pars and then dropped a bogey. She recovered with a birdie on ninth.

Three more pars followed on the back-nine before she had back-to-back birdies on 13th and 14th, but she immediately surrendered these gains with bogeys on 15th and 16th. A superb tee shot on Par-3 17th set up another birdie and she finished with a par on 18th for a 71.

Tripathi played very steadily and after a bogey and a birdie on fourth and fifth, she had pars all the way through for 72, only the second even par round so far in the tournament.

Fatima had four birdies, three bogeys and two doubles in her three-over 75 and shares the second place with Neha.

Dilawari, Tripathi and Fatima will go out in the lead group in the final round.

Dilawari won the fourth and sixth legs, while Tripathi won the first event of the current season. Fatima is yet to taste victory in 2019.

