Emurgo plans to set up 5 offices in India

Japan-based Emurgo is planning to open five offices across India in the next two years to meet the huge demand for block chain technology and Cardano.

The company has created an academy in Bengaluru to educate developers about block chain technology and Cardano, as the education is the root for all future developments in the block chain space, its CEO E Venkatesan told reporters here.

It plans to set up offices in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Pune in the next 24 months and plans to be present in at least 200 institutions where the company sees teaching and up-skilling as an opportunity, he said.

The company is training the developers to be proficient in this emerging technology and is helping further deepen their understanding of third generation block chain protocols such as Cardano to enable them work in organisations adopting this technology, he said.

Stating that India has around 19,000 block chain developers and architects, he said the central and state governments understand the importance of block chain and are setting up panels to understand its implementation, so the company expects a huge demand for such technologists.

It has commenced the exercise of imparting training by enrolling 15 professionals in the first batch and would add two or three batches in the coming months to facilitate more professionals enrol for the programme, he said.

Stating that the company would sign up with at least 100 institutions before this financial year-end, Venkatasen said the fintech companies and banks have started to implement blockchain extensively.

The use of technology can be extended to agriculture, logistics and also manufacturing sector in the near future, he said.

