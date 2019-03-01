JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pak Parliament condemns as 'aggression' India's counter-terrorism operation

Yeddyurappa urges BJP workers to live up to Modi's expectations
Business Standard

Dipak Chattaraj takes charge as CEO of Rourkela Steel Plant

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Dipak Chattaraj on Friday assumed charge as chief executive officer of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

Chattaraj, who started his career at Durgapur Steel Plant, a unit of SAIL, in 1984, was instrumental in executing big projects like the 1-million-ton medium structural mill, bloom-cum-round caster, 300 tpd dolomite plant and utility infrastructure in Durgapur, RSP said in a release.

He made significant contribution in the areas of system strengthening, energy audit, land utilisation planning for future projects and project cost estimation, among others, it said.

He also served in CET, the engineering consultancy division of SAIL in Ranchi for a short stint before taking over as chief executive officer, International Coal Ventures (P) Ltd in October, 2017.

Chattaraj was elevated as executive director in SAIL in November 2018 and continued to be the CEO of ICVL. He was transferred to RSP as OSD on February 4, 2019, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 17:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements