Dipak Chattaraj takes charge as CEO of Rourkela Steel Plant

Dipak Chattaraj on Friday assumed charge as of the Steel Plant (RSP).

Chattaraj, who started his career at Durgapur Steel Plant, a unit of SAIL, in 1984, was instrumental in executing big projects like the 1-million-ton medium structural mill, bloom-cum-round caster, 300 tpd dolomite plant and utility infrastructure in Durgapur, said in a release.

He made significant contribution in the areas of system strengthening, energy audit, land utilisation planning for future projects and project cost estimation, among others, it said.

He also served in CET, the engineering consultancy division of SAIL in Ranchi for a short stint before taking over as chief executive officer, (P) Ltd in October, 2017.

Chattaraj was elevated as in SAIL in November 2018 and continued to be the of He was transferred to as OSD on February 4, 2019, the release said.

