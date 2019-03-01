Dipak Chattaraj takes charge as CEO of Rourkela Steel Plant

-
Dipak Chattaraj on Friday assumed charge as chief executive officer of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).
Chattaraj, who started his career at Durgapur Steel Plant, a unit of SAIL, in 1984, was instrumental in executing big projects like the 1-million-ton medium structural mill, bloom-cum-round caster, 300 tpd dolomite plant and utility infrastructure in Durgapur, RSP said in a release.
He made significant contribution in the areas of system strengthening, energy audit, land utilisation planning for future projects and project cost estimation, among others, it said.
He also served in CET, the engineering consultancy division of SAIL in Ranchi for a short stint before taking over as chief executive officer, International Coal Ventures (P) Ltd in October, 2017.
Chattaraj was elevated as executive director in SAIL in November 2018 and continued to be the CEO of ICVL. He was transferred to RSP as OSD on February 4, 2019, the release said.
