DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek gets additional charge of Civil Aviation Ministry

Ramesh Abhishek, secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), was Thursday given an additional charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry, an official order said.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of secretary, Civil Aviation Ministry, to Abhishek, the order by the Personnel Ministry said.
Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey superannuated Thursday.
Choubey has been named member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He will take over the new job on Friday.
