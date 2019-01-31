JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

No power in the world can stop construction of Ram temple: Giriraj Singh
Business Standard

DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek gets additional charge of Civil Aviation Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ramesh Abhishek, secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), was Thursday given an additional charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry, an official order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of secretary, Civil Aviation Ministry, to Abhishek, the order by the Personnel Ministry said.

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey superannuated Thursday.

Choubey has been named member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He will take over the new job on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 19:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements