HSIL Q3 net profit surges 63.67% to Rs 25.5 cr

Thursday reported 63.67 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 25.5 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 15.58 crore in the same period previous fiscal, HSIL said in a statement.

Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 737.53 crore as against Rs 580.47 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"These solid sales gains, along with cost efficiencies generated Rs 25.5 crore profit for us this quarter," said.

He further said the company's substantial investment in businesses outside of bathware space are yielding results, and this is visible from the initial success of plastic pipes and fittings business and profitability of consumer business.

"We have maximised our and the same has aided us to achieve a strong result this quarter," he added.

