Ekta Kapoor welcomes baby boy via surrogacy

Ekta has become a mother to a baby boy via

The baby boy was born on January 27 and has been named Ravie, after her father Jeetendra's real name.

"By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me," she wrote on

The said she had been trying for a baby for the past seven years.

"Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today, I feel immensely blessed to become a parent," Ekta said.

"It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother to my little bundle of joy, Ravie Kapoor," she added.

Ekta's brother Tusshar had also opted for in 2016 for his son

"Ekta is a family-oriented person and has been like a mother to my son This marks the beginning of a new phase in her life, an exciting time of completeness and fulfilment," Tusshar told

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who became a parent to a son and daughter via in 2017, congratulated on the new chapter in her life.

"To my soul connect mate in so many different ways! I love you and and am so so happy for you !! Yash and Roohi send love to their aunt and their new best friend Ravie!!!!," he wrote on

Filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Ashwiny also congratulated the on motherhood.

"Many congratulations and lots of love dearest @ektaravikapoor. Welcome to parenthood and joy Mehta wrote.

"You are going to be awesome as a parent @ektaravikapoor Loads of love and hugs to you dearest mommy', welcome to the club," added Tiwary.

