West Indies women win 1st match in Pakistan without problems

The women's first match in was a 71-run victory that passed without incident on Thursday.

has staged only short limited-overs series against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, a World XI, and the since a deadly terrorist attack in March 2009 against the test team in A women's team from also toured in October 2015.

The women, making their first appearance in Pakistan in 15 years, agreed to play three Twenty20s there before both teams fly to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for three one-day internationals.

Opener top-scored for the West Indies with 90 in a total of 160-2, then Pakistan, playing its 100th T20, was bowled out for 89 in 18 overs. Medium fast bowlers Shamilia Connell (3-29) and Shakera Selman (2-8) led the way.

The next T20s are on Friday and Sunday, all in West will join the team in as she didn't come to Pakistan due to security fears.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)