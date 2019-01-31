West Indies women win 1st match in Pakistan without problems

-
The West Indies women's first cricket match in Pakistan was a 71-run victory that passed without incident on Thursday.
Pakistan has staged only short limited-overs series against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, a World XI, and the West Indies since a deadly terrorist attack in March 2009 against the Sri Lanka test team in Lahore. A women's team from Bangladesh also toured Pakistan in October 2015.
The West Indies women, making their first appearance in Pakistan in 15 years, agreed to play three Twenty20s there before both teams fly to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for three one-day internationals.
Opener Deandra Dottin top-scored for the West Indies with 90 in a total of 160-2, then Pakistan, playing its 100th T20, was bowled out for 89 in 18 overs. Medium fast bowlers Shamilia Connell (3-29) and Shakera Selman (2-8) led the way.
The next T20s are on Friday and Sunday, all in Karachi. West Indies captain Stefanie Taylor will join the team in Dubai as she didn't come to Pakistan due to security fears.
