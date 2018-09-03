Disciplinary action against corrupt govt employees can be taken along with court cases: CVC

Necessary disciplinary action against corrupt employees can be taken along with criminal proceedings, the (CVC) has said.

The Commission while examining some disciplinary cases has noticed that simultaneous action of prosecution and initiation of departmental proceedings are unduly delayed by departments/organisations by keeping them in abeyance on the ground that the matter is under trial in court.

"Such an approach in finalising disciplinary matters is a matter of serious concern and is also not a correct approach," it said in a recent directive to banks, companies and all other central organisations.

The said that disciplinary authority of an organisation needs to ensure that the simultaneous departmental proceedings are undertaken against employees facing a criminal trial.

Citing a verdict by Supreme Court, the probity watchdog said, "There is no bar in conducting simultaneous criminal and departmental proceedings."



It said a view as to whether simultaneous disciplinary proceedings are to be initiated need to be invariably taken by the competent authorities at the time of considering the request for grant of sanction for prosecution itself.

"The Commission would, therefore, advise all concerned administrative authorities that in cases where it is appropriate to initiate disciplinary proceedings along with criminal prosecution, the disciplinary proceedings must be initiated simultaneously," the said.

The probity watchdog has recommended probe on various high-profile cases involving officials of public sector banks and central departments among others.

