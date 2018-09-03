Three killed as tipper lorry overturns in Sirmaur dist

Three persons were killed when the tipper lorry they were travelling in overturned on Utrau Road, near the Uttarakhand border in tehsil of Himachal Pradesh's district, the police said Monday.

Superintendent of Police said the incident occurred on Sunday night. All the deceased were from Ashyari village.

While died on the spot, Kamlesh and Anil succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in Vikasnagar, the added.

