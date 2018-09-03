Three killed as tipper lorry overturns in Sirmaur dist

Three persons were killed when the tipper lorry they were travelling in overturned on Koti Utrau Road, near the Uttarakhand border in Shillai tehsil of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, the police said Monday.
Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said the incident occurred on Sunday night. All the deceased were from Ashyari village.
While Balbir died on the spot, Kamlesh and Anil succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in Vikasnagar, the official added.
