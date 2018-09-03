Man kills wife in Bareilly

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Sanjay Nagar locality of area here, police said Monday.

(20) was killed on Sunday by her husband against whom she had lodged a dowry harassment complaint about three months ago, they said.

The accused was pressuring Shalini to withdraw the case and as she did not listen to him, Shalini was killed, the deceased's family members alleged.

The accused is also alleged to have attacked Shalini's younger sister, who is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Police is probing the matter and are trying to arrest the accused.

