JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Three killed as tipper lorry overturns in Sirmaur dist

Rs 4,555 cr needed to buy EVMs for 'imminent' simultaneous polls: Law panel
Business Standard

Man kills wife in Bareilly

Press Trust of India  |  Bareilly (UP) 

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Sanjay Nagar locality of Baradari area here, police said Monday.

Shalini Lodhi (20) was killed on Sunday by her husband Rahul against whom she had lodged a dowry harassment complaint about three months ago, they said.

The accused was pressuring Shalini to withdraw the case and as she did not listen to him, Shalini was killed, the deceased's family members alleged.

The accused is also alleged to have attacked Shalini's younger sister, who is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Police is probing the matter and are trying to arrest the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 14:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements