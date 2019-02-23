Disturbed by Liam Neeson rape revenge comments, says Steve McQueen

Filmmaker Steve McQueen, who directed in his last film "Widows", says he felt "disturbed and upset" over the actor's his remarks that he wanted to kill a black man after his friend was raped.

Neeson, 66, who has starred in multiple revenge dramas over the years, recently said in an interview that he once wanted to murder a black man with a cosh after the rape, adding he feels ashamed of the thought today.

The had recalled his days wandering on the streets with a weapon hoping a black man would approach him and he would kill him.

Neeson's comments did not go down well on where he was slammed by many, particularly by those from the black community.

When McQueen was asked about Neeson's comments the filmmaker said on 4's Today programme, "My reaction was I was disturbed, I was upset and finally I was just disappointed."



Asked if he had told the what he felt, the "12 Years A Slave" said, "Well, he knows now... You never know what's in people's minds. You just never know."



Asked whether "that's not really primeval if race is involved, that's... a learned behaviour and therefore something very uncomfortable indeed", McQueen responded, "I just find racism very funny and very stupid and very silly.""It's absurd. I don't even know how to answer that question, if you have to get stupid to answer that question I would rather keep my intelligence if possible," the added.

During the interview, McQueen also addressed the people who defended

"Can you identify a racist by looking at them? Neither can I," he said.

