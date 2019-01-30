Michelle Catherina emerges joint leader

Chennai-based Woman International Master Michelle Catherina moved into joint lead with three points after the fourth round of the Velammal AICF Women Grandmaster Round Robin Chess tournament 2019 here Wednesday.
Michelle Catherina scored over fellow Indian V Varshini in a Ruy Lopez game that lasted 40 moves.
The two passed pawns on the queen side turned the game in favour of Michelle in a queen and rook ending game.
Sharing the lead with Michelle were top seed International Master Munguntuul Batkhuyag of Mongolia and Woman Grandmaster Babiy Olga of Ukraine.
Half a point behind at 2.5 points were Divya Deshmukh, Aakanksha Hagawane (both India) and Osmak Iulija (Ukraine).
Overnight leader Babiy Olga went down to Mongolian Woman Grandmaster Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh in 34 moves.
Nagpur girl Divya Deshmukh went down to top seed IM Munguntuul Batkhuyag of Mongolia, but still managed to remain half a point behind the leaders.
Results: Round 4 (Indians unless specified) : Osmak Iulija (Ukr) 2.5 beat Sapale Saloni (1), Munguntuul Batkhuyag (Mon) 3 beat Divya Deshmukh (2.5), Varshini V (1.5) lost to Michelle Catherina P (3.0), Franco Valencia Angela (Col) 1 lost to Chandreyee Hajra (1.5), Nakhbayeva Guliskhan (Kaz) 1 lost to Aakanksha Hagawane (2.5), Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (Mon) 1.5 beat Babiy Olga (Ukr) 3.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU