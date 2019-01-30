Michelle Catherina emerges joint leader

Chennai-based Woman International Master moved into joint lead with three points after the fourth round of the Velammal AICF Women Grandmaster Round Robin tournament 2019 here Wednesday.

scored over fellow Varshini in a Ruy Lopez game that lasted 40 moves.

The two passed pawns on the side turned the game in favour of Michelle in a and rook ending game.

Sharing the lead with Michelle were top seed International Master of and Woman Grandmaster of

Half a point behind at 2.5 points were Divya Deshmukh, Aakanksha Hagawane (both India) and (Ukraine).

Overnight leader went down to Mongolian Woman Grandmaster in 34 moves.

girl went down to top seed IM of Mongolia, but still managed to remain half a point behind the leaders.

Results: Round 4 (Indians unless specified) : Osmak Iulija (Ukr) 2.5 beat Sapale Saloni (1), (Mon) 3 beat (2.5), Varshini V (1.5) lost to P (3.0), 1 lost to Chandreyee Hajra (1.5), (Kaz) 1 lost to Aakanksha Hagawane (2.5), (Mon) 1.5 beat (Ukr) 3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)