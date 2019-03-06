Tackling illegal coal mining is challenging: Meghalaya CM

Conrad K Wednesday said the business in the state was a challenge as the government had to balance between ecology, economy and the overall safety.

Speaking on the completion of one year of his coalition government, that includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the North-Eastern state, said they were working towards improving these aspects.

"It will take time but I can assure you that our focuses are in these areas," he told reporters.

The December 13 disaster in the district of the state, in which 15 diggers were trapped in a rat-hole coal mine, had attracted angry reactions from across the country.

Even, the had come down heavily on the issue.

Lured by the quick money, the illegal activity has continued in the state in blatant violation of the National Green Tribunal's order imposing a blanket ban on and in in 2014.

The CM termed the coal mine tragedy as "unfortunate" and said a lot of issues have been exposed after the accident.

"Committees, headed by the deputy commissioners, have been set up in all the districts especially to check if any is taking place," said.

Considering the gravity of the incident, leading agencies of the country including Army, and NDRF carried the rescue operations for months.

Although, the rescuers saw five bodies, they could manage to retrieve only two highly decomposed bodies.

On March 1, the team of rescuers from the and Army announced to leave the operation site, 60 days after launching a for the 15 miners trapped in a 370 feet-deep illegal coal mine in a remote area.

Listing the achievements of his government in the last one year, Sangma stressed that employment generation was his main focus.

Though unemployment rate in the state was way below the national average, the government is doing its best to generate more jobs, he said.

"Everything the government is doing in terms of development in the social sector, agricultural sector and tourism sector is ultimately with the goal of creating jobs," Sangma told a press conference.

Sangma, of the (NPP), was sworn in as the on March 6, 2018.

Besides the NPP, the comprises the United Democratic Party, the Peoples Democratic Front, the Hills State Peoples Democratic Party, the and an Independent member.

"Every single project that we are doing is for economic development which ultimately will lead to job creation," Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha P A Sangma, said.

He cited projects such as the milk mission launched to promote Meghalaya's dairy milk, the to increase production of organic turmeric, the Swadesh Darshan scheme to encourage tourism and parks.

He stressed on entrepreneurship in sectors like agricultural, tourism, and veterinary.

The also stressed on the development taking place along the inter-state borders and said the governments of and Meghalaya have had dialogues over the border dispute.

There are 12 disputed areas along the Assam-Meghalaya border and skirmishes take place between people and officials of the two sides from time to time.

"People (living) in the border area should get the safety and should get the development like in any other part of the state irrespective of the claims that are being made by the two states," he said.

In the last one year, Sangma said, his government had implemented a new education policy, launched a Megha Health Insurance scheme and started road improvement projects worth Rs 1889 crore.

"We have two model colleges sanctioned in Patharkhmah in district and Rongjeng in the Garo Hills," he said, adding that 11 Eklavya Model Residential Schools were approved in the state.

Sangma said various infrastructure projects are in the various stages of implementation.

