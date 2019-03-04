Poll deal with DMDK will be done ahead of PM's rally: AIADMK

After several rounds of talks with DMDK, the AIADMK Monday expressed confidence that the poll deals with potential allies would be concluded ahead of a rally to be addressed by near here on March 6.

Infusing fresh traction to the parleys over seat-sharing, AIADMK O Panneerselvam called on at his residence here and told reporters that a 'good decision' will be out soon.

"The talks continue to be on," he said and added that "either today or tomorrow, a good decision will be taken and announced."



On the number of constituencies and the seats to be contested by the DMDK, he said "wait and see," adding it will be made known in a day or two.

Panneerselvam -who is also the Deputy Chief Minister- visited along with D Jayakumar and said they enquired about the DMDK chief's health and wished him well.

had recently returned from the U.S.A after medical treatment and is largely confined to his residence.

"Before 6th (March 6) the outcome in respect of inking poll pacts with all parties (potential allies) will be announced," Panneerselvam said.

All party leaders in the AIADMK-led front would address the rally, to be presided by Prime Minsiter near here, he said.

A grand public rally is being organised by the BJP and its allies at nearby Vandalur , the first after conclusion of poll deals by the AIADMK with the PMK and saffron parties, in which is all set to participate.

The AIADMK had on February 19 inked poll pacts with the PMK and the BJP and allotted seven and five Lok Sabha seats respectively to them. The PMK will also be getting one Rajya Sabha seat as per the understanding.

The Puthiya Tamizhagam was allotted one seat and the All India N R the lone segment in neighbouring Puducherry by the AIADMK.

