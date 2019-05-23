HP's two assembly seats headed for bypolls following elevation of two BJP MLAS to LS

With two Himachal MLAs, from MLA and from Dharamshala, winning in the Lok Sabha polls here, by-elections for two assembly segments in the near future have become a forgone conclusion in the hill state.

MLA Kashyap won the Shimla Lok Sabha seat, while MLA won the Kangra seat, giving rise to vacancies in their respective assembly segments.

As per the provisions of electoral laws, a bypoll has to be held within six months of a seat falling vacant.

Section 151(A) of the Representation of the People Act 1951 stipulates that a "by-election for filling any vacancy shall be held within a period of six months from the date of the occurrence of the vacancy."



MLA Kashyap won Shimla seat by 3,27,515 votes against his nearest rival of the Kashyap polled 6,06,183 votes, while Shandil secured 2,78,668 votes.

Kangra seat was won by MLA by 4,77,623 votes against his nearest rival of the Kapoor polled 7,25,218 votes, whereas Kajal could get only 2,47,595 votes.

BJP had fielded its two MLAs on two of the four Lok Sabha seats in the state, and both have emerged victorious.

The too had fielded its three MLAs, but none of them could make it to the Lok Sabha.

Congress had fielded Solan MLA from Shimla, Sri Naina Deviji MLA from Hamirpur and Kangra MLA from Kangra Lok Sabha seat but none of them passed the muster.

