Will continue to work for ushering in clean politics:Kalyan

After his five-year-old Jana Sena put in a dismal show in its first electoral battle in Andhra Pradesh, Kalyan said Thursday he would continue to work for ushering in a change and clean

The 'Power Star' of Telugu films, Kalyan lost both seats he contested, according to data.

He congratulated and YSR Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on the landmark victories of their respective parties.

Talking to reporters, Kalyan said the had actually set out on a 25-year journey and will continue to remain in "till my last breath."



"We are here to bring in a change by doing clean We may have lost the elections but we will work towards new-age politics," Kalyan said.

"In this journey we are required to withstand all turmoils and we are ready for that," he noted.

Kalyan thanked all those who voted for

He hoped that Modi would keep his word and accord special category status for AP, now that the BJP secured a majority of its own in the Lok Sabha.

The had an alliance with the BSP, the and the in the simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state Assembly.

The Sena is leading in only one Assembly segment (Razole) as current trends indicated.

Kalyan quit films last year to devote full time to politics and also shifted base from to the AP capital region Amaravati.

Incidentally, Telugu mega star and Kalyan's eldest brother K Chiranjeevi floated the in 2008 and won 18 Assembly seats in the then undivided AP.

The merged with the in 2012.

Kalyan launched Jana Sena in March 2014 but did not contest the elections that year. He, however, supported the TDP-BJP combine in AP and Telangana.

