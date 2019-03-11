Saudi junior foreign minister, Swaraj hold talks

Days after visiting Islamabad, Saudi State for Foreign Affairs on Monday held extensive talks with External Affairs here with a focus on deepening cooperation to combat terrorism.

It is learnt that the recent Indo-Pak tensions triggered by Pulwama attack and India's subsequent air strike on a terrorist training camp in also came up during the meeting.

During his four-and-a-half-hour visit, Jubeir also called on and discussed bilateral issues, officials said.

In her meeting with Jubeir, Swaraj is learnt to have raised the issue of cross-border terrorism and the need for ramping up pressure on to take action to dismantle in that country.

"EAM @SushmaSwaraj had a warm meeting with the Saudi on his visit to Follow up to the recent visit of Saudi Crown to India, including cooperation in counter-terrorism, came up for discussion," tweeted.

The Saudi minister's visit here comes in the backdrop of global efforts to de-escalate tension between and triggered by the suicide attack by JeM in Pulwama on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed and subsequent aerial strike by on a training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit in Balakot on February 26.

retaliated the next day by unsuccessfully attempting to target Indian military installations.

Last week, Jubeir visited and met Pakistan During the meeting, he delivered to Khan a "special message" from Crown Mohammad bin Salman, according to Pakistani

He also held talks with Pakistan

Countries like the US, the UK, China, and the UAE were involved in easing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Jubeir's visit to the two countries comes weeks after the Crown Prince's stand-alone visits to India and Pakistan soon after the Pulwama terror attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)