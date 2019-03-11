Protesting teachers say manhandled, assaulted by police during march to Delhi BJP office

Protesting guest teachers alleged that they were manhandled and assaulted by Police personnel on Monday while they were on their way to the BJP's unit office to demand extension of their contracts.

As many as 25,000 teachers are staring at uncertainty after their contracts ended on February 28. The Cabinet last week approved a policy to allow guest and contract teachers to continue in the job till they attain the age of superannuation so that schools can avail of their services uninterrupted.

The guest teachers have been sitting outside office over the last two days to seek a meeting with

On Monday, they alleged while they were on their way to office on Pandit Pant Marg, they were detained and taken to station.

The guests teachers alleged that when they tried to resist, they were manhandled and even female teachers were assaulted.

" came to the police station and helped us. We also had a meeting with the DCP who assured us that he will look into the matter," said Shoaib Rana, a guest

Police said around 100 persons were detained.

"Mild force" was used to tackle the protesters, they said, adding that the teachers were detained and taken in two buses to station, while the others came there by themselves.

After being released from the police station, the teachers went to Delhi BJP office and met Tiwari.

"We asked him when will the approve the guest teachers policy that was finalised by the last week. He said the policy has been approved. We told him that the orders have not been issued and he said that it will be done in the next couple of days," Rana said.

Another guest teacher, Shweta, said Tiwari assured them their contracts will be extended till August.

"The had said that the teachers will be allowed to work till March 29. But that would mean that we will be thrown out after that. We requested him to give us more time and he said that he wold see what can be done," she said.

The matter is currently sub-judice.

The had passed a bill to regularise the employment of around 15,000 guest teachers (working on contractual basis) in government-run schools in October 2017.

The had directed that guest teachers would continue in their services till Feb 28 or till the time regular teachers were appointed.

It gave the direction during the hearing of a plea filed by an NGO against the over the appointment of permanent teachers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)