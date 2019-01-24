J&K Guv gives nod to bill for reservation to Paharis

Governor on Thursday gave his assent to the Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2014, granting reservation to people belonging to the Pahari community in government jobs, an official said.

The amendment provides for addition of a separate category for the persons belonging to the Pahari community, clan or tribe having distinct, cultural, ethnic and linguistic identity among the Socially and Educationally Backward classes (other than Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes), he said.

He added that the methodology and authority for identification of the Pahari community shall be notified by the government.

Because of members of the community residing in remote and inaccessible areas, they have historically faced considerable economic distress leading to overall socio-economic backwardness, the said.

They are not able to compete with other sections of the society who are better placed in terms of socio-economic position and access to services like and due to the above mentioned disadvantages, he said.

The welfare legislation is aimed at providing job opportunities to the Pahari people residing in backward areas of the state.

This was a long-pending demand of the people belonging to this group and will go a long way in improving their status, educational and job opportunities, the said.

