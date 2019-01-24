Two aides of Gujarat BJP leader arrested for ex-MLA's killing: Police

Police Thursday arrested two aides of BJP and former MLA in connection with the killing of ex-party Jayanti Bhanushali, who was shot dead in a moving train.

fled to a week before the murder.

His two aides -- and -- were arrested by the CID, which is probing the case, the police said.

Both played a "key role" in taking care of two "sharp shooters" brought from by and a woman suspect, Manisha Goswami, to execute the crime, said of Police, CID-Crime,

Bhanushali, who once represented Abdasa in district in the assembly, was shot dead in a moving train on January 8. The incident took place when the train was between Bhachau and Samkhiyali stations in Kutch, the police had said.

Investigations till now have revealed that both Chhabil Patel and Manisha harboured a grudge against and decided to join hands to eliminate their common rival, Tomar told reporters in Gandhinagar.

The sharp-shooters allegedly hired by Chhabil Patel and Manisha were identified as and Ashraf Shaikh, both dreaded criminals from Pune, he said.

"Both Chhabil and Manisha had a grudge against over some issues, including financial dealings. Last year, Manisha was arrested by the for blackmailing Bhanushali's nephew, Sunil.

"She remained behind bars for around two months in that case," Tomar said.

"At that time, Chhabil Patel helped Manisha to come out of jail. Both of them had then decided to eliminate their common enemy

"To do that, they hired two sharp shooters from Pune and kept them at Chhabil Patel's farmhouse in in December last year," the said.

It is alleged that and took care of these sharpshooters at Chhabil Patel's farmhouse, located in Reldi village near Bhuj town of district.

A meeting between Chhabil Patel, Manisha and other conspirators was held at the farmhouse on December 31. After finalising the plan, Chhabil Patel fled to on January 2, a week before the murder, said Tomar.

Bhanushali (53) was attacked when he was travelling in an air-conditioned coupe on while returning to Ahmedabad from Bhuj.

Chhabil Patel, his son and were named as "suspects" in an FIR lodged by the Gandhidham railway police on January 9.

As planned by Patel, Goswami and others, the two sharp shooters boarded the train from Bhachau and allegedly shot Bhanushali in the early hours of January 8, said Tomar.

"The sharp shooters fired two rounds on Bhanushali as soon as he opened the door of his coupe upon hearing knocks. Kamble and Shaikh fled from the compartment after pulling the chain near

"They then fled to Pune via Radhanpur in a vehicle provided by their aides," said Tomar.

The police were yet to establish the whereabouts of Goswami, who was in Kutch till January 6 to provide support to the shooters in carrying out the murder plan, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister said the police were taking all necessary action in the case and the "guilty will not be spared".

Bhanushali represented the Abdasa assembly seat from 2007 to 2012. Chhabil Patel, as the candidate, had defeated him from Abdasa in the 2012 assembly elections.

Within two years, Chhabil Patel switched sides and joined the BJP, but lost the bypoll for the seat in 2014.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP chose Chhabil Patel over Bhanushali for the Abdasa seat, but he lost to the candidate.

In his complaint to the Gandhidham railway police, Bhanushali's nephew had alleged Chhabil Patel held his uncle responsible for his defeat in 2014 and 2017 and held a grudge against him.

In the complaint, had also alleged that to end Jayanti Bhanushali's political career, Chhabil Patel and others made a CD which showed his uncle in a compromising position with a woman.

When Bhanushali refused to retire from politics as allegedly demanded by Chhabil Patel, the latter hatched the murder plan, the complaint said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)