DMK president thank voters in Coimbatore city, Sulur

DMK M K Tuesday visited Lok Sabha constituency and Sulur assembly constituency to thank voters for supporting the DMK-led in the recent polls.

He mingled with a large number of people, shook hands with them and thanked them for their support.

Stalin, accompanied by MP-elect from Nilgiris A Raja and former Pongalur N Palanisamy, posed for selfies and photographs.

The also enquired the voters the reason for the defeat of DMK candidate Palanisamy, who contested the by-poll in Sulur.

would address a meeting at Vadakkipalayam near Pollachi, as part of birthday celebrations of the former chief M Karunanidhi, party sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)