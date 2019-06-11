JUST IN
DMK president thank voters in Coimbatore city, Sulur

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

DMK president M K Stalin Tuesday visited Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency and Sulur assembly constituency to thank voters for supporting the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the recent polls.

He mingled with a large number of people, shook hands with them and thanked them for their support.

Stalin, accompanied by MP-elect from Nilgiris A Raja and former minister Pongalur N Palanisamy, posed for selfies and photographs.

The DMK chief also enquired the voters the reason for the defeat of DMK candidate Palanisamy, who contested the by-poll in Sulur.

Stalin would address a thanksgiving meeting at Vadakkipalayam near Pollachi, as part of birthday celebrations of the former chief minister M Karunanidhi, party sources said.

