Milind Patel resigns as group CEO at Religare Enterprises

-
ALSO READ
Religare Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 105.87 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Lakshmi Vilas Bank misappropriated RFL's 4 FDs worth Rs 791 cr: Religare Enterprise
Religare Finvest skips April installment to banks; proposes debt resolution plan
Religare to raise Rs 500 cr via NCDs
New management committed to ensure good governance, says Religare Enterprises
-
Religare Enterprises Tuesday said Milind Narendra Patel has resigned as the group chief executive officer.
"We would like to inform you that Milind Narendra Patel has stepped down as Group CEO of the company on June 10, 2019," Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.
He will be serving the notice period as per the company polices, it said.
Patel was appointed as the group CEO of the company in August 2018, post stepping down of Ashok Mehta as the interim CEO.
The embattled financial conglomerate has been trying to tide over the issues surfaced during the time of erstwhile promoter brothers -- Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh -- in the company with a new management team on board now.
In May, the company said the new management will ensure good governance and accountability and termed the allegations made by its former chief Sunil Godhwani as an attempt to divert attention from fraudulent transactions.
Godhwani has alleged conspiracy of the company's current management and erstwhile promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh against him.
Stock of Religare Enterprises closed 0.19 per cent up at Rs 25.95 on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU