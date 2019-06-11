JUST IN
Business Standard

Milind Patel resigns as group CEO at Religare Enterprises

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Religare Enterprises Tuesday said Milind Narendra Patel has resigned as the group chief executive officer.

"We would like to inform you that Milind Narendra Patel has stepped down as Group CEO of the company on June 10, 2019," Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

He will be serving the notice period as per the company polices, it said.

Patel was appointed as the group CEO of the company in August 2018, post stepping down of Ashok Mehta as the interim CEO.

The embattled financial conglomerate has been trying to tide over the issues surfaced during the time of erstwhile promoter brothers -- Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh -- in the company with a new management team on board now.

In May, the company said the new management will ensure good governance and accountability and termed the allegations made by its former chief Sunil Godhwani as an attempt to divert attention from fraudulent transactions.

Godhwani has alleged conspiracy of the company's current management and erstwhile promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh against him.

Stock of Religare Enterprises closed 0.19 per cent up at Rs 25.95 on BSE.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 21:15 IST

