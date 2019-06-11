Madras HC judge recuses from Vedanta's plea to reopen Sterlite plant

A judge, who is heading a division bench of the Madras High Court, Tuesday recused himself from hearing a moved by company challenging a state government order closing its copper unit in district.

The hearing into the petition by the firm Copper challenging the closure order was stalled, as Justice K K Sasidharan, the seniormost in the bench also comprising justices and P T Asha, recused himself.

When the came up before the bench, Justice said he had decided to recuse from hearing the case since he had passed an order in a connected matter while sitting at the bench of the high court restraining from reopening the plant.

The matter was then mentioned before V K Tahilramani by for Sterlite, for listing it before another division bench.

However, the informed them that such an order could not be passed in open court and that an order will be passed on the administrative side so that it may be listed before another bench.

Later, in the evening, the passed an order posting the case to be heard by a division bench comprising justices T S Sivagnanam and Bhavani Subbaroyan.

The plant was ordered to be shut after 13 people, protesting against the alleged pollution caused due to the plant, died in police firing in May last year.

Vedanta has denied the allegations that its plant caused any pollution.

The had in April declined to entertain a petition filed by the seeking access to its closed smelter plant in in to carry out maintenance activities.

The firm had also challenged in the apex court the Madras High Court's order which had declined to give an early hearing to their interim application as well as the main petitions, which relate to the State Board (TNPCB's) order to shut down the plant.

"We are not here to control the high court," a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said after which the firm withdrew its

The apex court earlier this year had directed the company to move the against the TNPCB order shutting the plant down.

The firm said the value of the plant was around Rs 3,000 crore and if the high court did not eventually allow it to restart operations, it would need to transport and assemble equipment to another location.

Sterlite, in its plea before the high court, challenged the TNPCB's May 23, 2018 orders refusing renewal of consent to the plant as well as permanent closure, terming them as wholly illegal, unconstitutional and ultra vires.

The apex court had earlier set aside the order of the allowing opening of the copper unit but gave the liberty to the company to approach the high court against the closure order.

