Venezuela military slams opposition leader's presidential claim as 'coup'

AFP  |  Caracas 

Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino on Wednesday accused opposition leader Juan Guaido of launching a "coup d'etat" by proclaiming himself acting president in defiance of socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking at a press conference surrounded by top military brass, Padrino said Guaido, the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, was attempting a coup "against democracy, against our constitution, against the President Nicolas Maduro: the legitimate president.

Thu, January 24 2019. 21:50 IST

