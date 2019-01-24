Venezuela military slams opposition leader's presidential claim as 'coup'

Venezuela's on Wednesday accused of launching a "coup d'etat" by proclaiming himself acting in defiance of socialist

Speaking at a press conference surrounded by top military brass, Padrino said Guaido, the of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, was attempting a coup "against democracy, against our constitution, against the President Nicolas Maduro: the legitimate president.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)