Venezuela military slams opposition leader's presidential claim as 'coup'

Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino on Wednesday accused opposition leader Juan Guaido of launching a "coup d'etat" by proclaiming himself acting president in defiance of socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Speaking at a press conference surrounded by top military brass, Padrino said Guaido, the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, was attempting a coup "against democracy, against our constitution, against the President Nicolas Maduro: the legitimate president.
