Three-day Fish fest at Hyderabad from February 1

As part of efforts to popularise fish consumption in the country, a three-day National Fish Festival is being held here from February 1, Rani Kumudini said Thursday.

of restaurants, government organisations, entrepreneurs are participating with special fish cuisines, traditional dishes on fish and shrimp, she said.

NDFB has been supporting fish festivals at the state and national level to popularise fish consumption.

(Animal Husbandry and Fisheries) told reporters here the state fisheries department is planning to introduce 150 mobile fish vans in city soon.

The plans were in an advanced stage and the mobile fish vans serving raw fish and fish dishes would be launched shortly and it would also provide employment to youth, the said.

"We are working out the plan and once it is ready we will unveil it.The idea is to make good quality fish and available through a central kitchen like set-up. Initially descaling and deboning the fish would be done.

Subsequently, raw fish and fish dishes would be supplied in chilled condition which would be sold in those vans," Sultania explained.

Initially, 150 mobile fish vans would be introduced in different places of city and it will be expanded later to other parts of the state.

"There will be subsidy from the government also. Youth who are interested in activity will be selected."



Sultania said Rs 850 crore has been spent for distribution of different vehicles and equipment related to fisheries to fishermen and fishermen societies.

Almost 40,000 two-wheelers have been distributed to villagers enabling them to carry raw fish and sell it in markets, he said.

"Besides free fish seeds have been distributed and fish production is on tthe increase for the past two years in Telangana state and fish consumption is also likely to witness rise," he said.

