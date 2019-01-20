DMK says TN Dy CM held 'yagna' for post, AIADMK rejects claim

DMK chief M K claimed that O held a 'yagna' at his office in the Secretariat here and objected to it saying was common to people of all religions.

Stalin, addressing a wedding ceremony here claimed that the yagna performed by Pannerselvam early Sunday may have been done to get the "Chief Minsiter's post."



The ruling AIADMK, however, was quick to dismiss the claim as a rumour spread by the DMK with an intention of dividing an united party.

The DMK top leader said should answer why he held the 'yagna' at that houses the Secretariat.

"How can you hold it at Fort St George, what right do you have? it is a place common to people of all religions," he said.

Noting that he would not have objected if the yagna had been performed either at the Deputy Chief Minister's residence or a temple, Stalin said the premises of belonged to the government and people of all faiths.

Dismissing Stalin's claim as a rumour Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar asked, "who saw the conduct of the yagna ? what is the evidence for it ? Stalin's 'yagna,' claim is both unauthentic and a rumour."



He accused the DMK of spreading such a rumour with the backing of TTV Dhinakaran-led

"Enemy's enemy is your friend...they are Dhinakaran and DMK..it is a conspiracy by both of them."



The is committed to the welfare of all sections of the people including the minorities, he said and accused the DMK of hatching some conspiracy "every day," to dislodge his party-led government and such efforts will not succeed.

