DMs told the visit villages to review implementation of govt

Tripura government has ordered all District Magistrates to visit far-flung villages once in a week to review implementation of government works of all departments, an official said Thursday.

Chief Secretary Kumar Alok has recently issued a memo to all DMs and told them to inspect and review all major government schemes and projects in at least one gram panchayat in their respective districts on every Friday, Sanjay Mishra, Media Advisor to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

The DMs were told visit primary health centres, schools, inspect implementation of Central government's flagship programmes, Mishra said.

"When senior officers would visit lower levels of administration would have to be present. Absence from duty was found to be a major problem in the lower level of the administration," he said.

The state government has also launched 'Tripura Sarkar Apke Dwar' programme under which people's representatives including MLAs and ministers visit particular areas with government officials to solve the problems of people.

"This programme is to take the administration to the door steps of common people," Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)