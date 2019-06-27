JUST IN
100 'jhuggis' gutted in fire in Amritsar, no casualty

Press Trust of India  |  Amritsar 

Around 100 shanties of labourers in Punjab's Amritsar were gutted in a massive fire on Thursday, police said.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

A dozen fire tenders were pressed into service and the flames were brought in control, police said.

The cause behind the fire is being ascertained, they added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagjit Singh Walia said it was a "miraculous escape" for dozens of children and infants as the area was cleared well in time after the fire broke out.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 20:05 IST

