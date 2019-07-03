Docs, nurses in Mettupalayam Govt Hospital on flash strike

A doctor and nurse of the government hospital at Mettupalayam were allegedly beaten up by relatives of a woman patient who died at the facility, prompting other doctors and nurses to go on a flash strike Wednesday, police said.

The woman, an accident victim, died late Tuesday night at the hospital, about 40 km from here, and her relatives alleged wrong treatment had caused the death.

They assaulted the duty doctor Lakshmani Kumar and nurse Mahalakshmi, the police said.

Another staff, Kumarasami was also attacked when he tried to stop the assailants, they said.

Protesting the assault and seeking stringent action against those involved, doctors, nurses and other staff, numbering around 60, went on strike, the police said.

Senior office-bearers of doctors association from Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital have rushed to the spot to express solidarity with the striking colleagues.

The video of the attack has gone viral.

The incident is the latest in the continuing attacks on health professionals.

Doctors at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospital have been protesting since Sunday after two of their colleagues were allegedly beaten on Saturday night by relatives of a patient who had died at the facility.

Last month, doctors across the country went on a strike in the wake of a similar incident in West Bengal, demanding security and safety in the line of duty.

