Cow slaughter: Hindu outfits stage protest

Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) Wednesday staged a protest before the deputy commissioners office here against the alleged illegal trafficking and slaughter of cattle in Dakshina Kannada district.

VHP leader Jagadish Shenava, who addressed the protestors, said the fight against cow slaughter, which the organisation had taken up in the last two decades, would continue.

He commended the recent steps taken by the police against illegal transportation and the city police commissioners warning issued against cattle traffickers.

The VHP activists will not take law into their hands, but will provide information to the police on illegal activities, he said.

In Udupi also, workers of the three organisations held a protest before the taluk office,seeking steps to check illegal cattle trafficking.

Bajrang Dal state convenor Sharan Pumpwell led the protestors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)