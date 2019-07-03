Future robots to be muscle mimicking & self-healing: DRDO

Robots of the future would no longer be metallic objects, but made of 'soft materials' which are muscle mimicking,self-healing and with hydraulically amplified actuators, a senior DRDO official said here Wednesday.

Tessy Thomas, DRDO's Aeronautical Systems (Aero) Director General said these robots would also be able to perform a wide range of motions, adapt to dynamic environment and work cordially with the human environment.

With soft robots already developed, Thomas, known as the 'Missile Woman' of India, said robots with muscle mimicking, self-healing and hydraulically amplified actuators were being developed.

"The next generation of robots won't be metallic machines, but instead made of soft materials with a wide range of motions that react to applied electricity," she said on the sidelines of a four-day conference on 'advances in robotics' at IIT-Madras, which got underway here yesterday.

Robotics have become solutions to various challenges, right from disaster management to military safety, the DG said, adding that the involvement of number of start ups in the country with industry was the need of the hour.

"With advancements in robotics, AI, computer aided manufacturing, 3D printing and Internet Of Things (IoT), the industry is estimated have Rs two lakh crore business by 2025," Thomas said.

DRDO, she said, has three labs specifically working on robotic and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The five-day event '4th International Conference of the Robotics Society' at IIT-Madras aims at fostering industry-academia interactions.

