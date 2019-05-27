Doctor's suicide: Cong seeks arrest of abettors

The in Monday demanded immediate arrest of those responsible for driving a doctor in a civic-run hospital here to commit suicide allegedly by harassing her over her caste.

unit said the doctor, Payal Tadvi, had repeatedly flagged the issue but her complaints were allegedly not taken note of.

Tadvi, 26, killed herself on May 22. Her family has alleged that her doctor colleagues had taunted her for belonging to a scheduled tribe (ST).

Three of her colleagues have been charged with driving her to suicide.

"All those who abetted her to take her own life should be immediately arrested," Chavan said.

He said the unfortunate incident could have been avoided had Tadvi's complaints been looked into in time.

The FIR filed after the second year PG student ended her life, stated that her seniors often threatened her, saying she wouldn't be allowed into operation theatres or allowed to perform deliveries. She was also mocked for being a tribal on groups.

The three doctors have been booked under the Atrocities Act, the Anti-Ragging Act and the IT Act and Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC.

