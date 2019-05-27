Armed miscreants loot Rs 60 lakh

Armed miscreants looted Rs 60 lakh from two persons near the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) here on Monday, a senior police officer said.
The two persons, staff of rice businessman were on their way to deposit the money in a bank branch when six miscreants riding three bikes snatched the money from them at gun point, City Superintendent of Police (East) Rajendra Kumar Bheel told PTI.
The miscreants looted the money and fled from the spot, the SP said, adding police are conducting raids to nab the culprits.
