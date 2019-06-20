Doctor suspended for advertising about remedies for ailments

In a first such action, the has suspended for a month the registration of an Ayurvedic doctor after finding him guilty of violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies (objectionable advertisement) Act.

The action was taken on a complaint by the Sastra Sahitya Parishad, which had filed the complaint before the council seeking action against the for violating provisions of the Act.

Council sources said the Ayurvedic physician, Dr K Siddharthan of Kollam had been warned at first, but he continued to advertise about the cure for the various ailments through his treatment of "thulli marannu" (oral drops).

It was then decided to launch proceedings against him, the sources said.

The matter was probed by the council and it was found that Siddharthan had violated the code of ethics of a registered medical practioner and it was decided to hand over exemplary punishment to him, they said.

The doctor has been advertising about his oral drops treatment claiming remedy for various ailments including diabetes, cancer, asthma, ulcer and

The Sastra Sahitya Parishad ( Science Literature Movement) is a voluntary organisation working in Kerala.

