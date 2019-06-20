Sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt gets life sentence in 1990 custodial death case

A court in on Thursday sentenced sacked IPS Bhatt to life imprisonment in a custodial death case dating back to 1990 when he was posted as an of police in this district.

Bhatt, who earlier made allegations against then over his handling of the 2002 riots, has been behind bars in Palanpur for the last nine months in another case of allegedly framing a man in a drug seizure matter.

The was suspended from the in 2011 and sacked by the in August 2015 on grounds of "unauthorized absence from service".

On Thursday, the Jamnagar-based court of sessions D N Vyas convicted Bhatt and police under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced them to life in jail in the 29-year-old custodial death case.

Five others -- sub-inspectors and and constables Pravinsinh Jadeja, Anopsinh Jethva and Keshubha Jadeja -- were sentenced to two years' jail term for custodial torture.

Bhatt's wife described the verdict as injustice.

"Injustice is very apparent. We will fight against this injustice. But I will be able to make further comments only after consulting my lawyers," Shweta Bhatt, who contested the Assembly election against Modi from Maninagar in Ahmedabad in 2012, told

On October 30, 1990, Bhatt, then of police, detained around 150 people following a communal riot in Jamjodhpur town of The riot broke out after a bandh call against the halting of BJP leader L K Advani's rath-yatra agitation for in Ayodhya.

One of those detained, Prabhudas Vaishnani, died in a hospital after release.

His brother lodged a complaint alleging that Bhatt and other police officials tortured Vaishnani in custody, causing his death.

The case could not proceed for many years as the did not give its nod for prosecuting him and others. The sanction for prosecution was given later.

During the trial, argued that Bhatt's role in the torture was evident.

On September 5, 2018, Bhatt was arrested in another case, where he is accused of falsely implicating a man for alleged possession of drugs in Palanpur in 1996. The trial in the case continues.

Bhatt made headlines when he alleged in an affidavit before the that after the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, Modi, at a meeting, asked senior police officers to let the majority community vent its anger.

The Special Investigation Team appointed by the apex court to investigate the 2002 riots concluded that Bhatt, being a very then, was not present at the meeting.

