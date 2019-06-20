New version of Freddie Mercury's 'Time' released

has released a never-before-seen version of frontman, Freddie Mercury's hit track "Time Waits for No One".

The track, earlier titled "Time", was recorded in 1986 song by late music legend for Dave Clark's musical of the same name.

The previously released version featured Mercury accompanied by dozens of layers of backing vocals. The new version is developed from an early piano rehearsal of the song and features a different vocal take.

" had always remembered that performance of at Abbey Road Studios from 1986. The feeling he had during the original rehearsal, experiencing 'goosebumps', hadn't dissipated over the decades, and he wanted to hear this original recording just Freddie on vocals and on piano.

"After much searching through the vaults to find the version without all the backing vocals, he finally retrieved it from his tape archive in the spring of 2018," the said in a statement, obtained by Variety.

The stripped-down version, that Clark unearthed, was updated with a new piano track by the session's Moran.

"But the audio needed a visual and Dave didn't want to just cut old footage together. He had the negatives from the 4-camera shoot and the unprocessed film which was being stored for a time at in Pinewood but returned to Dave.

"A four-day lockdown in a special facility to pore through the negatives with his led to the discovery and production of this visual masterpiece, a perfect representation of Freddie's 'magic performance... He tasted every word'," the studio said.

There has been a renewed interest in the life of the late after the release of "Bohemian Rhapsody".

For his performance as the troubled in the biopic, Malek won the best trophy at He also registered wins at and

The film, directed by Bryan Singer, is highest grossing musical film till date. It raked in over USD 900 million at the box office last year.

