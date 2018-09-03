Doctors demand action against police officer for assaulting

Six doctors organisation Monday said that they would stop all work at the OPD section of private hospitals in if no action was taken against the who had allegedly assaulted a at a city

"We demand strict action against the who assaulted one of our If the police does not act proper we will stop all operations at the OPDs of all private hospitals in the state for an hour on Wednesday," Association of Service Dr said.

He said that all other operations will not be affected by their movement.

"The police today asked for a fortnight's time to take action against the accused. This is a simple case and we have given them 48 hours' time to take proper legal action against the officer," he said.

Gumta said that doctors at state-run hospitals would wear black batches to protest against the act.

On August 29 night, a at a private here had lodged a complaint of physical assault against a police officer, who had taken admission at the plastic surgery department for a wrist surgery.

In his complaint at station, Srinivas Geddam, a postgraduate trainee doctor with CMRI, had alleged that the station officer-in-charge (OC) Pulak Kumar Dutta hit him when he was attending to his medical case.

An at CMRI said Geddam, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, was attacked while he trying to understand Dutta's medication routine from the prescriptions submitted to the during admission.

The state Indian Medical Association (IMA) unit had written to seeking her intervention into the matter and action against the accused

However, no action was taken against the officer as the officers of the station have been saying that a "probe was on".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)