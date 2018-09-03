HC orders CID to file probe report on ex-SP's 'extortion' case

The Monday directed the CID to file a report in a month on the progress of probe into the extortion case against former IPS and the alleged involvement of her husband M A V in it.

A division bench, comprising justices and R K Kapoor, directed the CID to file the report on October 1 in connection with a bail prayer moved by Raju, who is in custody for the last 26 days.

was arrested by the CID immediately after the high court rejected his anticipatory bail prayer on August 8.

Moving his bail prayer, Raju's counsels claimed that he worked in a respectable position in a reputed organisation and has been a regular tax payer. They claimed that he was in possession of money earned by him.

Opposing the bail prayer, Saswata Gopal Mukherjee submitted that Rs 2 crore have been recovered from a flat, which was in Raju's possession, at Madurdaha in Kolkata and the source of the money is yet to be known.

Releasing on bail at this juncture would be detrimental to the investigation, they said.

The court adjourned the hearing for four weeks, while directing the CID to file a progress report into the case against Raju and Ghosh



Ghosh, who was the of police (SP) for more than six years, was transferred as commandant of the third battalion of the on December 26 last year. She resigned from service two days later.

She was once considered close to West Bengal Chief Minister and was also awarded a service medal on August 15, 2014.

The civil servant was transferred twice, once by the before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the second time by the state itself before the 2016 Assembly election.

She was, however, reinstated as West Midnapore SP as soon as the election got over on both the occasions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)