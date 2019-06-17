Doctors in T'gana boycott work

Doctors boycotted in government and private hospitals, staged protests and took out rallies across on Monday against the attack on two junior doctors in

They condemned the attack on the junior doctors at a allegedly by the relatives of a patient, who died on June 10. Doctors in Bengal have been protesting since June 11 and many of them have resigned from service en masse, demanding adequate security at hospitals.

The protest by doctors is in solidarity with their Bengal counterparts and in support of the 24-hour strike call given the

The doctors staged sit-ins, took out rallies near hospitals in and other parts of the state, hitting services.

Holding placards that read "SAVE DOCTORS" and "Zero Tolerance To Healthcare Violence", they raised slogans for special and sought security to prevent more attacks. They demanded that a commission be set up to probe the attacks on doctors.

In too, doctors have been attacked for alleged medical negligence in the past.

A said emergency services were unaffected due to the protest.

Reports said attendants and relatives of some patients expressed their ire over disruption in medical services due to the one-day protest.

Their problem was compounded as members of (TJUDA) too abstained from elective duties in government hospitals and colleges Monday against the state government's decision to increase the age of retirement of professors in medical colleges from 58 to 65.

Junior doctors, under the banner of TJUDA, staged protests across Telangana.

"We are protesting by boycotting elective duties," TJUDA P S Vijayender told

