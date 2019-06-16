Junior doctors in Telangana threatenstir over retirement age

: The Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) Sunday threatened to go on an indefinite strike against the state governments decision to enhance the retirement age of doctors in medical college hospitals from 58 to 65.

TJUDA P S Vijayender told if the decision was not revoked they would launch the indefinite boycott of medical services and elective duties (out-patient and elective surgeries) from Monday.

Strike notices have been served in government hospitals across the state, he said.

If any government order or ordinance on age increase is issued we have no option but to go for an indefinite strike and legal action, the TJUDA members said in their representation.

According to Vijayender, the proposal to increase the retirement age of teacher-doctors would cause huge loss to the young unemployed specialist doctors aspiring to be recruited as professors for the next 10 years.

The TJUDA said there has been no recruitment for the past 10 years and no time-bound promotions for the teaching staff.

TJUDA demanded the government to implement the regular calendar year for recruitment of professors and career advancement scheme immediately wherein faculty can be re-designated as 'designate associate and designate and also to re-appoint professors upon retirement on contract basis in required departments.

had Friday last said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had approved the proposal to increase the retirement age.

TJUDA, which has been opposing the proposal, had submitted a memorandum to the last week.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)