"Don't politicise water crisis, govt tackling nature's fury"

Flaying those 'politicising' the severe water crisis in Tamil Nadu, state fisheries D Wednesday said the government has been making up for the deficit created by successive failed monsoons.

He maintained that the government would be able to manage the crisis until the northeast monsoon, which brings rains to the state between October and December.

"Despite failed monsoons, one should see how the government is handling the issue. Politicising it is not at all acceptable," told reporters here.

Listing out various efforts taken by the government, he said around 400 water tankers were making 9,000 trips distributing water across the city.

"At a time when even nature is not offering a helping hand, we are pumping one tmc of water from Mettur to Veeranam lake, from where the water is channelised into the city," he said.

The said that the government would be able to meet the needs of the people till november and expressed confidence that the problem would be solved after the arrival of the north east monsoon



Deficit rainfall during the 2017 northeast monsoon and failed monsoon in 2018 has resulted in depletion of ground water levels and near drying up of major waterbodies, and has pushed residents at the mercy of water-tanker operators.

Four major lakes of Chembarambakkam, Poondi, and that supply water to the city are almost dry.

Chief K Palaniswami had said Tuesday that drought and a deficient monsoon had resulted in depletion of groundwater levels, but that the issue was not as big as was being made out, especially in the media.

