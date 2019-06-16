Don't resort to agitation, Pondy govt tells doctors

: government has directed the medical fraternity here not to resort to agitation scheduled Monday to protest against the attack on two doctors in Kolkata recently.

of Health and Family Welfare Services K V Raman in a press release said the members of the Indian Medical Association have been asked not to go on strike, as such conduct would be a violation of the conduct rules governing civil servants.

A dharna has been planned for an hour in front of the and Research Institute here on June 17 to protest against the attack of two doctors in NRS medical college and hospital in Kolkata recently.

The said that the patient care should not be at stake.

He, however, said that the government was fully concerned about the safety of all doctors and also about prevalence of congenial atmosphere for proper practice of medical profession.

He said that the government was also pursuing steps for early tabling of an ordinance on the floor of the Assembly for protection of doctors and government hospitals and at the same time patient care should also not be at stake.

Doctors in the Union Territory are governed by the Central Civil Servants' Conduct rules.

